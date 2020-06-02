Avengers: Endgame Trivia #69: Did You Know Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 3 Was Mainly A Love Triangle?

Marvel Cinematic Universe became a reality and huge success because of Robert Downey Jr aka Tony Stark/Iron Man. With Avengers: Endgame, we finally bid goodbye to the actor and his character. But one thing all the fans know is that MCU won’t be the same without RDJ.

Robert Downey Jr has been a part of most Marvel movies. He started in 2008 with Iron Man and ended up doing two more solo movies. Before his last solo film, Iron Man 3 (2013), he teamed up with other Marvel superheroes for the first time in The Avengers (2012) to fight Loki. The last time Robert Downey Jr’s character and other superheroes came together was in 2019 film, Avengers: Endgame. While Avengers films have always been magnificent, RDJ’s solo Iron Man films have been excellent too. We witness action, drama, breathtaking stunts and Tony’s obsession with technology and proving he’s the best.

But did you know that despite being the most life-threatening film for Stark, Iron Man 3 was mainly a love triangle? In our Avengers: Endgame Trivia #69 today, we will tell you the same. Iron Man 3 is a love triangle was revealed by Marvel President Kevin Feige. Kevin told About.com, “The love triangle in this movie is really between Tony, Pepper and the suits. Tony, Pepper and his obsession with those suits, and the obsession with technology. “

He added, “And, it’s sort of unique for a big superhero summer blockbuster franchise to have that kind of layers. Yes, there’s a bad guy. Yes, the stakes are very, very high – the President of the United States is in danger. Air Force One is attacked. There are big stakes to this movie. But the real stakes are, is Tony going to be able to set aside the obsession to spend all day, every day in that workshop, tinkering with the suits in order to focus on, as he says in the trailer, the one thing that matters most: Pepper. And that actually is what the entire movie’s about.”

With time, Tony Stark did change as a person. Although he loved Pepper and their daughter Morgan a lot, in Avengers: Endgame, he decided to wear the suit and save the world. Iron Man’s death is one of the heartbreaking moments of the film. Now that we look back at the initial journey, it’s sure that MCU is entirely different without Robert Downey Jr and Iron Man.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!