Avengers: Endgame Trivia #13: Thanos’ Snap Not Only Wiped Away People But Had Also Put A Lot Of Pressure On The Russo Brothers!

Avengers: Endgame turned out to one of the biggest worldwide blockbusters of 2019. Directed by The Russo Brothers – Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the film changed the entire dynamics of Marvel Cinematic Universe and Avengers. The reason Endgame was a crucial film are the unfortunate and shocking events that happened in Avengers: Infinity War. With just one snap, Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) wiped away half the world’s population, including superheroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and others.

Fans were heartbroken and angry with what Thanos did in Infinity War. However, Thanos’ snap also affected The Russo Brothers as they didn’t expect extreme reactions from people for the climax of this 2018 film. So all thanks to the mighty villain, it had put a lot of pressure on the makers for giving their best in Avengers: Endgame.

So our today’s Avengers: Endgame trivia #13 is about how Russo Brothers made sure the stands out and this happened because of Thanos’ snap. About the same, Joe Russo had shared earlier with D23, “The way audiences reacted to the end of the movie was much more significant than we thought it would be. Certainly, we expected a reaction, but the outcry and the outpouring of grief over that ending were dramatic. I know that Mark Ruffalo was in a theatre, hiding in a ball cap, watching the film in New York City on opening night with his son, and he said at the end of the movie, the entire theater just sat there for 10 minutes after the movie ended. Finally, he said, a guy got up and started ripping his shirt off and screaming ‘Why! Why would you do this?’ We certainly didn’t expect that kind of reaction.”

He added, “So, all that did was put pressure on us for Endgame to deliver. It was good to get that kind of response because as artists it made us focus on the next chapter.”

Well, Thanos might have done a lot of bad things in the film but in reality, his actions helped the makers to put their best foot forward while making Avengers: Endgame. The film turned out to be marvellous in every way.

