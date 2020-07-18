Avengers: Endgame Trivia #107: Did You Know The Original Name Of Thanos? It’ll Surely Give You A Chuckle!

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #107: Josh Brolin’s Thanos will surely go down as one of the deadliest villains in the history of Marvel’s cinematic universe. But, how much do we really know about him? Did you know Thanos was his second name? He was supposed to be called something else but then Thanos stick to him.

Josh Brolin’s purple-headed monster did shatter a whole lot of things in Infinity War and Endgame. In this trivia, we’ll take you through this super-interesting fact about how Thanos was named as Thanos.

An article published on Gizmodo about Thanos’ name states, “Issue #14 of Thanos opens with its titular character reflecting on his distant past—specifically the day he was born on the Saturn’s moon Titan to a woman named Sui-San. The day was Wednesday and everything about Thanos’ delivery was seemingly normal until Sui-San was able to actually look at her baby. Unlike Sui-San, who resembled Earth humans like all other Titans, her son was born with his signature purple skin and jet-black eyes in which she could already see that he was destined to be the arbiter of the universe’s destruction. Understandably, seeing the end of all things almost immediately drove Sui-San mad and Thanos explains that in the final moments of her sanity, she realized her son was to be called ‘Thanos.'”

It also says, “It isn’t until the elder (and greyer) Thanos says the decidedly more…human name their mother wanted to give them that the Titans’ fight ceases and the younger realizes the truth. The name? Dione. Like Warwick, but with one less ‘n.’”

Dione! So, Josh Brolin’s magnanimous monster Thanos would’ve been called as Dione. It’s a bit of a perky name for someone as a danger as Thanos. Well, we’re grateful things didn’t go that way and we saw him as Thanos and not Dione.

