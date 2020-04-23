Avengers: Endgame Actor Tom Holland Is Missing His Spider-Man: Homecoming Look & Here’s A Proof!

Avengers: Endgame actor Tom Holland first appeared in Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film, Captain America: Civil War (2016). In 2017, Tom got his standalone film title, Spider-Man: Homecoming and it went on to win hearts and good numbers at the box office.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom’s character Peter Parker doesn’t wear the usual spidey suit. Until he gets an upgraded suit from Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), our friendly neighbour Spidey dons a costume that consists of a sweatshirt, red face mask and sunglasses along with gloves.

Looks like Tom is missing playing the character amid the lockdown. In his recent video interaction with Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Holland is seen in a look that reminds us of his first Spider-Man avatar – a red sweatshirt with cap, red facemask, and black sunglasses. During his interaction, the Avengers: Endgame actor also gave his birthday wishes to Jimmy’s son Billy Kimmel who is a big Spider-Man fan.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, after Endgame, Tom will be next seen in Spider-Man 3 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, due to the lockdown, the shooting of the film is yet to begin. In the interview with Jimmy, the Onward actor said that he is unsure of when the filming of his next superhero film will start.

Didn’t Tom rock the Homecoming Spidey look to the T in this video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!