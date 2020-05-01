Avengers: Endgame will remain special for Marvel fans probably in the history of all MCU phases. And one of the reasons has to be Iron Man/ Tony Stark’s sacrifice in order to save the world against the supervillain Thanos (Josh Brolin). Played by Robert Downey Jr, the film marked a benchmark for the actor, who is unfortunately now being massively trolled.

It is actually all happening over an old portrayal where our Iron Man had portrayal of a black sergeant. Titled Tropic Thunder, fans are angry over the fact that the actor opted for a black face for his portrayal. The 2008 film written by Ben Stiller, Justin Theroux, and Etan Cohen is considered as one of the cult classic comedies of all time in Hollywood.

Tropic Thunder revolves around a crew which is shooting for a big budget movie around the Vietnam war, but things take a turn when they are forced to become the soldiers in real life that they were actually portraying in their film. Robert Downey Jr in the film plays the role of Kirk Lazarus, an Australian actor who is so committed to the role that he gets pigmentation alteration in order to mark an authentic portrayal.

Without any valid reason, the Avengers: Endgame actor is being trolled all over social media as people have been upset over the colour he has opted for in the film. However, fans have now come to rescue and are supporting their favourite star.

Check out some of the user comments supporting Robert Downey Jr below:

A tweet read, “Tropic Thunder is trending, so here’s a couple thoughts: -it’s still a great film -there’s still some shit that hasn’t aged well -RDJ’s blackface IS making fun of white actors playing POC -it’s not wrong to feel uncomfortable about it -Tom Cruise is the best part of the movie”

Another wrote, “When you see a new group of people on Twitter trying to cancel RDJ for Tropic Thunder”

“I don’t care about kids just discovering Tropic Thunder .. I HAVE BEEN LAUGHING AT THIS FOR 30 MINS NOW Y’all undefeated Face with tears of joy #TropicThunder,” a fan wrote.

Another user wrote, “Watching woke kids discovering Tropic Thunder is like watching a baby discovering their own toes for the first time.”

