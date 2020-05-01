Star Wars Celebration UPDATE! Is The Event Still Happening? Read The Official Statement

After the San Diego Comic-Con was canceled due to the pandemic, fans thought even the Star Wars Celebration will see a postponement. But, is the force is strong with this one? It’s been said that the event is still on for the scheduled release but it all depends on what happens next.

San Diego comic-con was scheduled for July and it’s been cancelled. Star Wars Celebration will be held on August 27th and will continue till August 30th in Anaheim, California.

Here’s a part of the team’s statement:

“At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is our number one priority. Given global developments… we want to share some of the steps Star Wars Celebration is taking to actively and continuously monitor the situation. We are in contact with the city of Anaheim, the Anaheim Visitors Bureau, and the Anaheim Convention Center. We are committed to ensuring that our event plans meet or exceed the latest public health guidance, including that of local and state authorities as well as the U.S. CDC.”

“Additional announcements about the status of the event will be made in the coming weeks as we review the most up to date guidance from state and local health authorities. We know how much Star Wars Celebration means to all of you, and we will make every effort to give you as much advance notice as possible regarding any changes to our plans.”

Last year over 65,000 people showed up during the 3-day event but this year it’s all different and gathering of such a huge number will surely be a risk. As of now, the event is still happening but it can get cancelled any minute.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!