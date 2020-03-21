Avengers: Endgame: Remember How Thanos Damaged Captain America’s Shield? Makers Earlier Planned Something Worse For Steve Rogers!

2019 worldwide blockbuster Avengers: Endgame made us witness many shocking moments. From the deaths of Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr) to Captain America (played by Chris Evans) giving up his powers, the list goes on and on. One such astounding scene in the film was during the climax between Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) and Captain America.

During the climax, when the Avengers fight Thanos and his army, there’s a face-off between our Cap and the mighty villain. Thanos fights with his double-bladed sword and Captain America with his powerful vibranium shield that’s indestructible. However, the audience was stunned to see how Thanos managed to break the shield into half with his sword. Marvel fans were perplexed to see this scene as it is not possible to damage Steve Rogers’ weapon, but still, Thanos managed to do it.

Well, there’s an explanation to it, which was given by director Joe Russo. However, there’s a big revelation being made about that scene we saw in Avengers: Endgame. Initially, the makers planned that Thanos completely destroys Cap’s shield with his bare hands. The illustrations of this scene were shared by Ryan Meinerding, Marvel Studios’ Head of Visual Development on his Instagram page. Ryan captioned the first post, “Unused shield breaking idea from Avengers: Endgame!”

For the second post, he wrote, “Another shield shattering image! I had imagined that Thanos weakened the shield by a consistent barrage of crazy strong blows and the Vibranium finally couldn’t absorb any more energy and shatters.”

Check it out below:



After seeing these illustrations and initial ideas all we can say is ‘Whoa, Thanos!”

Coming back to Thanos succeeding in destroying Captain America’s shield, Joe Russo earlier told Comicbook, “Clearly Thanos is a thousand-year-old character who has fought everyone in the universe and is the greatest: He’s the Genghis Khan of the universe, so he would have the greatest weapon. He knows of Eitri, he’s been to Eitri to have his glove created. Did he have them create his blade as well? Potentially. But it’s interesting that it could destroy the shield.”

