WHAT! WWE Wrestler Roman Reigns Being Tested For Coronavirus By Officials?

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the world by a large diameter. While it all started from China, COVID-19 spread to different countries and numerous deaths have been reported. Celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kristofer Hivju, Rachel Matthews, Idris Elba amongst others have been tested positive from the west, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is the recent victim too. Now, WWE fame Roman Reigns is being monitored too.

For the unversed, Roman Reigns had been dealing with cancer for 11 years, until he finally announced his break for revival back in 2018. WWE followers rejoiced his comeback, of course, what more could his massive fan base ask for? But owing to his Leukaemia concerns, the official doctors are now keeping the wrestler in check and ensuring that is health remains alright.

Owing to the medical history and a weak immune system, a report from the US states that Reigns is under continuous checkup. “They have doctors who are going to monitor Roman Reigns, but he’s got a weakened immune system to a degree because the CML leukemia is in him for life. He beat it. It may not come back, it may come back. CML is one of those things that can come back and you know, likely will and he’ll likely go through the same scenario that he did. It’s one of those things that’s in you and it can come back. That’s one of the things that’s not really good as far as risk goes,” reads the report.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will be seen challenging Goldberg for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 36. The event will be a two-day affair in Florida.

Well, with the clash of the titans in the Roman Reigns VS Goldberg, who are you rooting for?

We currently only hope for the wrestler to be fit and fine amidst the on-going Coronavirus pandemic.

