Post Paras Chhabra, Now Arhaan Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 Stylist Accuses Him Of Non-Payment Of Dues, Says “Who The Hell Is He…”

Recently, Paras Chhabra’s stylist revealed that he has still not paid for the clothes that he wore inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and how his team is refusing to pay them anything despite several attempts. Now, Rashami Desai ex-boyfriend and fellow housemate, Arhaan Khan’s stylist has come out in public and is speaking how he has not paid the stylist any money and not even taking her calls.

In an interview with Spotboye, Akansha Aggarwal, Arhaan’s stylist has spoken about his ridiculous behaviour and not even willing to speak to her. Not just that, she also revealed that Arhaan distributed his clothes inside the BB 13 house without even taking her consent.

Akansha started by speaking about him and his team not taking her calls and said, “As mentioned by Arhaan that my intention to bring out this matter is to get limelight, so let me tell him, I really don’t need any limelight. I just want my damaged pieces and payments from him and nothing else. About Rohit being his stylist, well, it’s again a lie as Rohit only introduced me to Arhaan. I was styling him solely. I never assisted Rohit. Its been so many months I have been trying to speak with him asking for my stuff back. But he never talks to me and says ‘my staff Taj will speak to you.’ And when I call up Taj, he keeps giving me excuses like ‘I am riding so I wont be able to talk’, many of my calls go unanswered.”

Akansha also clarified that it’s not the channel’s fault but her own and said, “I really want to understand how channel is responsible for this. I had spoken to Meghna (from production team) and she told me as soon as the show got over, all the things were given back. So, I don’t think isme unki koi bhi galti hai.”

Arhaan gave his brooches inside the house to guys to put it on their mikes which Bigg Boss apparently asked them to remove as it was creating a hustle in the audio. Speaking about this, Akansha said, “I want to ask him, who the hell is he to distribute my stuff without asking me? He has not paid for it. The clothes I sent for him were worn by other contestants inside. I don’t want to name them but who gave them the permission to wear my clothes?”

She further added, “I was the only one who was styling him. The Jaipur guy who he mentioned to you yesterday was a designer and he also used to send pictures to me and I used to decide what clothes he should send him to wear. How can he excuse himself by saying baaki contestants ne task mein kapde aur chize kharab kar di. You are an artist na and call your self professional. So, doesn’t he know how to protect the stuff which belongs to others and he has to return it. I am not going to take any of his false allegations on me or buy any of his excuses. I just want my things back as I have worked really hard to arrange those for him and have to return it to the concerned designers.”

Well, it seems like Bigg Boss 13’s buzz ain’t ending anytime soon.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!