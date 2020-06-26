Avengers: Endgame’s Paul Rudd Makes SHOCKING Revelations, Says People Laughed When He Was Cast As Ant-Man!

No Marvel fan can ever forget the fact how significant Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang/Ant-Man was in Avengers: Endgame. The handsome actor first made his entry in MCU as the superhero in 2015. He then joined Steve Rogers’ team in Captain America: Civil War (2016) to fight against Iron Man and others. From the first film itself, Rudd became everyone’s favourite.

But looks like not everyone around him was confident about Ant-Man. Today, fans truly want a third film featuring him. But initially, that wasn’t the case as people laughed at the Avengers: Endgame actor. This shocking revelation was made by Paul Rudd himself.

In an interview with Variety, the Living With Yourself actor shared how people reacted when he told them he’s playing Ant-Man. Rudd shared, “I would say, ‘I got this part, I’m playing Ant-Man,’ and then they would say, ‘Well what does Ant-Man do?’ I would say, ‘He can shrink to the size of an ant but he retains strength and he can also control ants and talk to ants.’ And people would laugh as I’d explain what the character does.”

Paul Rudd said that he’s not the first guy people would imagine as a big superhero. But he wanted to try playing the character who is a superhero in a regular kind of way. The actor added, “The whole world of it, of superherodom, seemed overwhelming and it’s like, ‘What do you do with this?’ you know, to make it identifiable.”

The Avengers: Endgame actor said it’s necessary to treat these characters with respect as they are important to people. About Ant-Man, Paul stated, “And certainly, the character – when he was created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee and everyone at Marvel – has been around for a while.”

Well, whatever the world says, no one can play Ant-Man like Paul Rudd. He’s our Scott Lang and all the fans will agree with it. Also, his smart idea of time travel helped to save many lives in Avengers: Endgame. So it can be said that Rudd’s character is important in MCU just like every other Avenger!

