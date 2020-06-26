13 Reasons Why Finale: Missed Katherine Langford AKA Hannah Baker’s Presence? Mystery SOLVED!

13 Reasons Why turned out to be a trending topic soon after its premiere. The show initially made a lot of noise over Selena Gomez’s association with it. The Rare singer got involved as an executive producer. Eventually, the stellar cast including Katherine Langford (Hannah Baker), Justin Foley (Brandon Flynn), Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen) – made the show a success.

However, one thing that fans had been missing during the season finale was Hannah Baker’s presence. She was the lead actress of the first season, and everybody expected her to be present during the finale. Could it even end without her sweet words or cameo? However, all we got was an old footage of her being used for an appearance. Katherine is now revealing the real reason behind it.

Katherine Langford is currently working on another Netflix show. The actress in a recent interview opened up on her time with Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe and the cast. With that, she also revealed why she did not return for 13 Reasons Why finale.

Katherine Langford began as she revealed she hadn’t completed the 3rd season of 13 Reasons Why when the finale arrived. In a conversation with Digital Spy, she said, “It’s funny because I haven’t fully seen season three or four – but I’m making my way through season three and watching season four now that that chapter’s closed.”

Asked why she did not return for the finale season, “I think I was still filming Cursed, so I wasn’t able to go in and shoot anything,” shared the actress.

However, Katherine Langford was very well aware of her special cameo in 13 Reasons Why Finale. “Yes, I did. I did know. Yeah,” our Hannah Baker confirmed.

Katherine also shared about her bond with Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe and the cast. “I’m really proud of everyone in the cast, and we’re still really tight. In many ways, I already know what happens and I’m just so proud of them. Closing that chapter was such a special part instilled in all of our lives,” she concluded.

Did you miss Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why season finale? We surely did!

