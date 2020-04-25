A year ago, Avengers: Endgame released in theatres and it turned out to be the biggest blockbuster worldwide. It was the last time we got to see our OG 6 Avengers – Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk and Hawkeye together. All this happened because of one super-powerful villain, Thanos. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this is one of the biggest and most important films. It not only had our OG Avengers come together but almost everyone from all the MCU films we have seen so far. There was a lot of excitement, curiosity and anxiety among the fans to watch the film.

In Avengers: Endgame, fans witnessed the death of their favourite Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). Captain America (Chris Evans) gave up on his powers at the end of the film. So it’s not only the end of these Avengers’ journey in Marvel but even the actors won’t be seen in future Marvel films. Although Black Widow is getting a solo film, it’s set during the time when she wasn’t an Avengers. Hence, till then, Avengers: Endgame will always be a special film and close to every MCU fans’ hearts. Even after a year, fans can’t get over the lines ‘I love you, 3000’ and ‘I am Iron Man’. They are going to be etched in their minds forever.

However, when the trailer and film were out, fans had taken last year to their social media to share hilarious memes. These memes helped to lighten up the mood of heartbroken and distressed fans who had a hard time to come to terms with what they saw. As it’s one year of Avengers: Endgame, those memories and that feeling are going to hit back again. But to cheer y’all, we have listed down all the amazing memes on Endgame that will make you LOL and take away your stress:

#AvengersEndGame

Avengers: Sad, depressed, almost ready to give up Scott Lang: pic.twitter.com/CFzJaQleSt — Julia | The Book Dynasty (@TheBookDynasty) December 7, 2018

Me suing the Russo brothers after watching #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/FdrzyLZua1 — Gary Atkin (@Gary_A89) December 7, 2018

Sucks that the Thanos snap also claimed Captain America's beard. pic.twitter.com/SCSBKB2IGL — Zachary D. Rymer (@zachrymer) December 7, 2018

Trending

It has been a year since the film released, but MCU fans never stop discussing the film and have come up with their own theories. Whether it’s about Iron Man’s death, infinity stones, time travel od anything related to this Russo Brothers’ directorial, there are hundreds of theories based on this 2019 blockbuster in this span of one year. It proves the impact and massive success of this superhero franchise.

What is your favourite moment from Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!