Avengers: Endgame Is INDEED The Exit For Chris Evans AKA Captain America (Or Not)?

Avengers: Endgame overall was a victory, but we did lose our precious superheroes. Whether it was Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) or Captain America (Steve Rogers). But there always remains a debate around their possible returns and Russo Brothers have multiple times spoken about it too.

Black Widow and Iron Man sacrificed their lives as their part of contribution to help defeat Thanos. However, Chris Evans AKA Captain America on the other hand, was seen time traveling to 1940s. While he returned to his love Peggy Carter and gave up on his powers, a Reddit theory suggests that it was presumably announced to the world about CapAm’s death during the battle with Thanos.

But what remains the possibility of the actor returning to the MCU full-fledged? Previously we have seen in the case of Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), who turned into an old man, then a baby and back again with the help of Pym Particles. It is now argued that the makers could use the same method to bring our Captain America to his original avatar again.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to even notice pictures of old Steve Rogers at Peggy Carter’s funeral. Theories have stated that Chris Evans can co-exist as Steve Rogers in the MCU timeline. However, as far as what was shown in the Avengers: Endgame final sequence, our Cap is gone and for good.

There also remains a possibility that the Marvel makers could announce his death owing to old age, during one of the future films. That may naturally end the character of Chris Evans’ Captain America without any elongated version which may disappoint the fans.

All in all, with Chris Evans still existing as Steve Rogers, the Avengers: Endgame makers have smartly put him in the back foot, leaving for a possibility to bring him back, if needed.

What do you think is going to happen with Captain America? Share with us in the comment section below.

