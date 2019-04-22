Avengers: Endgame – Here’s A Sad News For All You Fans Out There!

With each passing day, the urge of watching the Avengers: Endgame is skyrocketing. Right from the release date announcement, fans could not hold up their excitement. The superhero film is all set to release on April 26, 2019.

But before it releases in India, there’s a sad news for all the marvel fans. Before you watch it, the audience of China, France, Australia, Malaysia, UAE and Singapore will watch it first.

Avengers: Endgame is slated to hit the theatres there on April 24. It will be then followed by UK as it will release there on April 25. Then finally, we will get the chance to see it on April 26 in India and USA. Now that the film will first release in these countries, we can just hope that we don’t get any spoilers through social media.

The advance booking of the film has taken a thunderous start at the box office and it has already shattered the records. We can’t even imagine the box office numbers in the coming days.

Avengers: Endgame is the last in the series and this will be the last time when we will get to see all our favourite superheroes Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Thor, Blac Widow, Hulk, Ant Man and others on the big screen. This is the major reason why a huge chunk of audience will go and watch the film.

