Avengers: Endgame FIRST Reviews Are OUT! People Are Laughing, Crying & Screaming

With just 3 more days remaining in the release, its been a race amongst the movie buffs to book the seats, waiting to witness the epic conclusion, Avengers: Endgame. In India too, the buzz for the movie is of another level with shows at several places already sold out. Now, amidst all the hype, first reviews from the world premiere are out and fans just couldn’t control their excitement anymore.

Earlier today, the world premiere was held in Los Angeles, California in the US and several critics and media personnel attended it. After the screening, some extraordinary reactions from them started pouring in on social media.

Check out the first reactions for the movie below:

#AvengersEndgame is an astonishing, amazing film. I’ve never seen anything like it. This movie is everything I wanted to be and SO much more. Amazing. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

INCREDIBLE!! #AVENGERS #ENDGAME brings the entire MCU to a rousing, exciting, deeply moving & wholly satisfying conclusion! It’s a *BEAUTIFUL* film! Fun, smart, clever, BRILLIANT! Perfect blend of action, heart & humor! This is as good as it gets! Greatest superhero movie EVER! pic.twitter.com/dMeLtvO7Gy — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) April 23, 2019

This can't be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored. A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/5LvFw9UEBQ — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 23, 2019

Wow. #AvengersEndgame is staggering. It’s surprising in ways I never saw coming and satisfying in ways I didn’t realize I needed. It’s kind of the ultimate gift to fans of the MCU. It’s very long and has a few hiccups, but is everything you’re hoping for and more. pic.twitter.com/RO97kw9fs5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 23, 2019

Just watched Avengers: Endgame. I don’t believe hyperbole is possible for this movie. It is the ultimate Marvel movie in every way possible and words cannot describe how epic it is. And yes, Hawkeye is a rockstar. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is filled with so much comic book awesomeness that you may not be ready! Great blend of action, emotion and humor while keeping the stakes high throughout. Truly an achievement in blockbuster filmmaking. — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) April 23, 2019

Man #AvengersEndgame kicked my ass. It was an epic conclusion to 11 years of films. It had laughs, incredible action and absolute emotional rollercoaster. It was the series finale for these cast of characters that I had been hoping for. Congrats to all for pulling off the feat. — Kristian Harloff (@KristianHarloff) April 23, 2019

Don't know how any @MarvelStudios fan walks out of #AvengersEndgame disappointed. Movie is loaded with incredible set pieces and tons of small character moments that leave you wanting more. An epic conclusion to 10 years of Marvel movies. Thank you to everyone that worked on MCU. pic.twitter.com/HbXkwuYL5y — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 23, 2019

Pre-sale tickets for Avengers: Endgame, the latest film from Marvel Studios which opens on April 26 in the US, went on sale on Tuesday morning, prompting fans to flock to sites like Fandango and AMC to grab their tickets, reports cnn.com.

But those who logged onto Fandango found themselves in a virtual queue for some theatre chains. “You’re now in line for tickets,” a graphic on American ticketing company Fandango’s site read. The graphic, which pops up after consumers try to buy tickets for certain theatres, says that ticket buyers will automatically be taken to the site when their turn comes. The graphic displays an estimated wait time, which varies from person to person.

Fandango was backed up but was operational, allowing consumers to grab tickets, even though many showtimes for the film’s opening weekend are already sold out. “Endgame” set Fandango’s first day pre-sales record overtaking “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” It broke the record in only six hours, the online ticket seller reported on Tuesday evening.

AMC’s website and its ticketing app, however, appeared to be down because of the high demand. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame to release on 26th April 2019 in India.

