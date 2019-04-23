With just 3 more days remaining in the release, its been a race amongst the movie buffs to book the seats, waiting to witness the epic conclusion, Avengers: Endgame. In India too, the buzz for the movie is of another level with shows at several places already sold out. Now, amidst all the hype, first reviews from the world premiere are out and fans just couldn’t control their excitement anymore.

Earlier today, the world premiere was held in Los Angeles, California in the US and several critics and media personnel attended it. After the screening, some extraordinary reactions from them started pouring in on social media.

Avengers: Endgame FIRST Reviews Are OUT! People Are Laughing, Crying & Screaming
Check out the first reactions for the movie below:

Pre-sale tickets for Avengers: Endgame, the latest film from Marvel Studios which opens on April 26 in the US, went on sale on Tuesday morning, prompting fans to flock to sites like Fandango and AMC to grab their tickets, reports cnn.com.

But those who logged onto Fandango found themselves in a virtual queue for some theatre chains. “You’re now in line for tickets,” a graphic on American ticketing company Fandango’s site read. The graphic, which pops up after consumers try to buy tickets for certain theatres, says that ticket buyers will automatically be taken to the site when their turn comes. The graphic displays an estimated wait time, which varies from person to person.

Fandango was backed up but was operational, allowing consumers to grab tickets, even though many showtimes for the film’s opening weekend are already sold out. “Endgame” set Fandango’s first day pre-sales record overtaking “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” It broke the record in only six hours, the online ticket seller reported on Tuesday evening.

AMC’s website and its ticketing app, however, appeared to be down because of the high demand. Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame to release on 26th April 2019 in India.

