A few months ago, on their Instagram live with Robert Downey Jr, Avengers: Endgame directors expressed their wish to work with him again. Since then, a lot of fans are eager to know if Joe Russo and Anthony Russo are planning to work with the Iron Man actor or not. Well, looks like not just RDJ, they director duo wants to work with Chris Evans and other MCU stars too.

To clear it up first, the Russo Brothers want to collaborate with them for non-Marvel movie. Along with Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, they also want to work to Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland. About the same, Joe Russo shared his thoughts and we can’t keep calm.

In an interview with Comicbook, the Avengers: Endgame co-director shared that he and Anthony would love another collaboration with RDJ. He said, “We’d love to do something with Robert Downey, we’re talking about a few things with him. There’s another project for talking to [Chris] Evans about, there’s two more projects we’re talking to Hemsworth about. There’s something else we’re talking to Holland about. We love our family, our Marvel family.”

“We all spend a lot of time together, had a lot of laughs together. We enjoy working together and that’s a priority for my brother and I. We have to love the creative aspects of a project as much as we love the people we’re going to go work with on it so that everyone has great quality of life” shared the Avengers: Endgame director further.

This indeed is big news! After all, Russo Brothers are brilliant directors. Seeing them collab with RDJ, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Holland again will be a treat for the audience.

