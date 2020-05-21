Avengers: Endgame: Deleted Sequence Shows Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man Had A Different Send-Off In The Credits!

It has been a year since we bid goodbye to Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man aka Tony Stark. In Avengers: Endgame, to kill Thanos and his army, Stark wielded the infinity gauntlet and snapped his fingers. In the climax, we saw how all the Avengers of Marvel Cinematic Universe assembled together to give Tony Stark a heartwarming farewell.

Later, there was a deleted footage from the final battle of Avengers: Endgame that went viral. In that video, after Tony Stark dies at the battlefield, all the Avengers kneel to offer their respects. But that’s not the only Iron Man sendoff MCU has deleted. There’s one more and design firm Exception Perception has shared it online.

Exception Perception revealed that they wanted to pay tribute to the superheroes, especially the 6 OG Avengers in Avengers: Endgame. The artists on the site wrote, “Early on in production it became clear to Perception that the title sequence had three distinct sections, the Crew, the Cast, and the “Hero 6”. It was important to everyone involved that each section should feel unique but part of a greater whole. They decided to use film footage in a progressive way, beginning with abstract light rays and becoming more distinct as the sequence goes on.”

We have seen some bit of this as a montage in the film’s credits. Doug Appleton, Perception’s Visual Effects Director said, “Honestly, once the excitement died down, it was a bit intimidating. How do you end the movie that ends the story that started 22 movies ago? So, when we talked to Marvel Studios, and Kevin Feige had the idea to give this sequence a ‘curtain call’ kind of feel, everything just clicked into place.”

About these unseen Avengers: Endgame design, Chief Creative Director John LePore shared, “At the end of these films, fans aren’t starving for ‘motion design’—they just want more time with these characters. We took inspiration from the fandom in general, especially fan-made supercuts, and decided to make a sequence that celebrated the journey to get to this point.”

What do you think of this deleted Avengers: Endgame sequence and send-off to Iron Man? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

