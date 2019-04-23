Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 1: 35 Crores, 45 Crores Or More? VOTE NOW!

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 1: Before the Winter arrives, the superheroes will! Releasing in India this Friday, Marvel is all set to light the box office on fire. Its previous instalment, Infinity War collected 31.30 crores on its day 1 at the Indian BO.

Regarding Endgame, the trade pundits are confident enough for this becoming India’s Highest Hollywood grosser. Infinity War, being on the top spot with over 222 crores will face the challenge from its successor in Endgame. The craze for the current part is on another level in India.

The analysts are predicting a record-breaking day one for the film but what do you guys think, could it be? Vote your opinion in the poll and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Leaks in the franchise have come from Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) a number of times, including one time when the actor accidentally live-streamed the first 20 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram during the movie premiere. He also accidentally spoiled the name of Avengers: The Endgame in October 2018 while speaking on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. The show bleeped the moment when it aired, but it created a hilarious exchange between Ruffalo and Russo Brothers on Twitter.

Another spoiler happened when Ruffalo and co-star Don Cheadle were speaking on “Good Morning America” about “Avengers: Infinity War“. Star Movies is hosting an ‘Avengers Pop Up’ on April 20 and 21 on their channel, which will air “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers” before the release of “Avengers: Endgame“, which will open on April 26. “Wait until you see this next one,” Ruffalo said during the interview. “Everybody dies. Well, half.”

