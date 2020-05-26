Avengers: Endgame Actor Tom Hiddleston AKA Loki’s UNSEEN Fight Sequence With Captain America!

Avengers: Endgame stars be it Robert Downey Jr AKA Iron Man or ‘Thanos’ Josh Brolin, remain our favourites! The film may have completed a year, but remains fresh in our hearts. Owing to the same, updates regarding each and every Marvel actor turns into a piece of trending news. The same is the case with Tom Hiddleston AKA Loki whose fight sequence with Chris Evans’ Captain America is now going viral.

For the unversed, Loki is the god of Norse Mythology. He happened to be the son of Laufey and Fárbauti who was adopted by Odin, the king of Asgard. The supervillain has a special power that he has taken from the queen of Asgard and his adopted mother, Frigg.

Coming back to our unseen video, the sequence is from the first Avengers (2012) which was directed by Joss Whedon. In a video going viral across the social media platforms, Tom Hiddleston can be seen practising an action sequence. His companion is Extraction director Sam Hargrave, who’s donning the role of Chris Evans’ character Captain America.

In the video, Loki can be seen using his virtual weapon, The Scepter, as he fights it out with Captain America. Clearly, the villain is dominating our poor Cap in the frame, but we would be lying if we didn’t confess it was fun watching!

Tom Hiddleston himself shared the video, which is from 11 years back. He captioned the post as, “Flashback Friday. Rehearsing the Cap/Loki fight from AVENGERS with @thesamhargrave. Albuquerque, New Mexico. May 2011. Nine years ago. Bonkers. We were young once!”

Check it out below:



Meanwhile, the handsome Tom is barely active on his social media. Fans keep craving to witness him and his daily updates. But every time he does post something on Instagram, it goes viral in no time.

The actor also a few months back shared another BTS video. He could be seen being attached with a crane as he performs a stunt. It is said to be from the prep of his upcoming film, Loki. While Tom Hiddleston tries to jump, he loses his balance and ends up stumbling upon the floor.

Marvel launched its phase 4 and has announced a series based on his character titled ‘Loki’ which will be released in 2021. And if reports are to be believed, it is already renewed for Season 2.

