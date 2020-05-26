When Daniel Radcliffe AKA Harry Potter Opened Up About His S*x Life, Alcohol Addiction!

Daniel Radcliffe has played the central character in Harry Potter movies for 10 long years. The craze of the JK Rowling’s books’ inspired films has been such that till date the actor is known by his character name. But did you know he was struggling with alcohol addiction during the time? Below is all the scoop you need.

Daniel Radcliffe himself opened up about it all last year. He revealed how he always struggled with the feeling of being watched as a young actor. The only solution that he found was to get drunk. Our Harry Potter felt that would help him to ignore his surroundings.

Talking about the same in a conversation with Off Camera in 2019, “In my case, the quickest way to forget about the fact that you’re being watched is to get very drunk. And then as you get very drunk, you become aware that ‘Oh, people are watching more now because now I’m getting very drunk, so I should probably drink more to ignore that more,’” shared Daniel Radcliffe.

However, with the help of his friends, the actor gave up on his drinking habits. About the same, Daniel Radcliffe shared, “Ultimately, it was my own decision. Like I woke up one morning after a night going like, ‘This is probably not good. Even at the lowest point, I still loved my job so much. I loved going to set, and there was never a day where my own [feelings] would affect how I was on set, there was never a point where I was like, ‘Oh, I wish this hadn’t happened to me, I wish I wasn’t Harry Potter.’”

The actor also spoke about his s*x life and shared how he spend the British age of consent in a customary manner with an older girlfriend. Talking about it in a conversation with Elle, Daniel Radcliffe revealed, “It was with somebody I’d gotten to know well. I’m happy to say I’ve had a lot better s*x since then, but it wasn’t as horrendously embarrassing as a lot of other people’s were—like my friend who got drunk and did it with a stranger under a bridge.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!