Avengers: Endgame Actor Chris Hemsworth: "Making Extraction Was One Of The Most Exhausting..."

Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth is all geared up for the release of his action flick, Extraction on Netflix. From the past few days, the Thor actor has been sharing promos and BTS videos to add to our excitement to watch the film. Director by Sam Hargrave, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, David Harbour and Pankaj Tripathi.

Last night, Hemsworth took to his Instagram page to give us a sneak peak into Extraction. In his caption, the Avengers: Endgame actor reveals that shooting for Extraction was one of the most exhausting experiences for him, but it was worth it.

Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Sneak peak of Extraction…

Making this film was one of the most exhausting but rewarding experiences I’ve ever had on a set. Our director @thesamhargrave pushed the boundaries like no other. We set out to make the most insane, intense action film and I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved and beyond thankful to everyone involved in making this film possible. It releases tomorrow on @netflix – I can’t wait for you all to finally see it.”

The promo features Chris’ character doing some breathtaking stunts as he is on a mission to extract the son of India’s biggest drug lord.

Watch the video below:

His co-star Rudhrash commented, “🔥FIRE🔥 can’t wait to see you fighting with bad guys😆😍 Bang bang💥💥 💯”

Extraction has received mixed reviews from the critics. However, the action sequences and the stunts in the film performed by Chris and other actors have been appreciated.

