In this week’s episode of Total Bellas, Artem Chigvintsev who had been eagerly waiting to propose to Nikki Bella, has finally done it. The Russian-American dancer proposed to his lady love in France in the presence of both their families.

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella fell for each other during a dance reality show Dancing with the stars. Earlier, they had joked about being married, however the former WWE wrestler had not expected a proposal from Artem so soon. Nikki had hinted that she has no plans of marriage but after seeing Artem on his knees, she had a change of heart.

To make this proposal special, Artem took the help of Brie Bella and his lady love’s mother Kathy Colace. Brie told him – “I don’t think I’ve ever kept a secret this big from Nicole. This has to be the biggest secret ever, but my sister and I tell each other everything. So, this is really hard on me”.

As the families sat down for dinner, Artem decided to take Nikki Bella to another room, while Artem and Nikki’s families crept towards the room to eavesdrop on the proposal. Artem said – “I want to spend every sunrise and every sunset with you. What I’m trying to say is, will you marry me?”.

Nikki was definitely not expecting Artem to propose, but she excitedly said, “Oh my gosh, yes!. This moment right now, I don’t even know what to think. I feel like the world has stopped. It’s a dream. I feel like a queen!”.

The show ended on a cliffhanger note as Brie Bella hinted that she might be pregnant for the second time.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!