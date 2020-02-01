Ariana Grande Steals THIS Singer’s Spot On Instagram’s Countdown Of Most-Followed Celebrities

Singer Ariana Grande is the new number two girl with 173 million followers, and Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is at three with 170 million. Singer Selena Gomez has tumbled from number two to four on Instagram’s countdown of most-followed celebrities.

The “Lose you to love me” singer has lost her second-place spot on the new list, but football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo retains his number one spot, with 200 million followers.

Gomez has 167 million fans on Instagram for the fourth spot, while make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has beaten her sister and reality TV star Kim Kardashian to round out the top five. Kylie has 159 million followers, one million more than Kim.

As for Ariana, the star bedazzled everyone in the dusted grey, strapless, ruffled Giambattista Valli ball gown that she wore to Grammy’s 2020. She was a vision to behold as she paired it matching opera gloves and high ponytail. Billie Eilish gave a shoutout to the singer while bagging her award. She said, “Can I just say that I think Ariana deserves this. Thank U Next… and I think it deserves (it) more than anything in the world.” However, Ariana shook her head and mouthed the words “no, no, no”. Ariana also blew air kisses and motioned her hands up and down to the 18-year-old after being praised.

