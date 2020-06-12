Ariana Grande Bought A New House To Live With Bf Dalton Gomez & Its Worth Is MASSIVE

Ariana Grande is one of those celebrities who likes to keep her personal life private. Nonetheless, her fans find a way to know every single detail about the pop singer’s life. Recently, the 7 Rings singer released a song in collaboration with Justin Bieber called ‘Stuck With U’ and her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, made a public debut with the same.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez looked in love more than ever in the video. The two were cutely dancing, cuddling and hugging each other in ‘Stuck With U’ and fans just couldn’t keep calm looking at the cuties.

Now, according to the Los Angeles Times, Ariana Grande has bought a $13 million property in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles which in Indian currency would come around 98 crores approximately. Aren’t those some BIG numbers?

Ariana Grande is reportedly moving in together with Dalton and is pretty serious about the relationship. It’s a three-storey luxurious mansion in the Hills with ceiling windows and an infinity pool in the outdoor space.

The source revealed “Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days. One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

We wish the Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez all the best for their future and wish they make their relationship official soon!

