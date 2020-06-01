Aquaman Actress Amber Heard Spotted With MYSTERIOUS Friend Amid Johnny Depp Row

Amber Heard has been making a lot of noise even amid lockdown. She grabbed headlines all over again as her pictures with Elon Musk surfaced online. The Aquaman actress’ mother Paige recently passed away too. Adding on to it all, is the Johnny Depp divorce battle. But what we have today is far away from all of these topics.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected each and everyone across the globe. Our favourite celebrities, be it Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp have been practicing social distance too. However, Amber Heard was spotted out of her house and she was papped with a mysterious friend!

In pictures going viral across the social media platforms, the Aquaman actress can be seen in her car. Amber sat on the passenger seat and maintained social distancing. Her friend was reportedly standing behind the tree, and the duo chatted for a while. Although the pictures witness the beauty and her several expressions, it’s only leaving us wondering who that friend is.

There has been no visible picture of the friend. Albeit, it is a sigh of relief to witness Amber Heard doing well amid the crisis.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, recently Amber Heard’s former PA Kate James testified against her in the Johnny Depp libel suit. She also made some mind-boggling revelations.

Kate James spoke about how the Aquaman actress would call her then-boyfriend Johnny Depp an ‘old man’ and body shame him.

In her sworn statement, she also shared that Amber Heard went insane with the fact that she was dating a superstar. Everyone knows Johnny Depp is a big name in the Industry. Owing to the same, Amber would make her assistant call up designer brands. She would ask them to sponsor her clothes, accessories, etc for free.

“She eventually took over an entire penthouse apartment in one of Johnny’s penthouse at the Eastern Columbia building to house her massive collection of designer clothes, shoes, bags, and jewelry,” read Kate James’ statement.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!