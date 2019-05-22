Ant-Man Star Michael Pena To Star In The Tom & Jerry Movie

Actor Michael Pena will play the antagonist in Warner Bros live-action/animated take on the classic cartoon, “Tom & Jerry“.

It will be directed by Tim Story.

Pena joins previously announced star Chloe Grace Moretz, who leads the film as Kayla, a new hire at an elegant Park Hotel where Jerry is staying. Worried for her job, she hires a broke alley cat, Tom, to get rid of the mouse, reports deadline.com.

Pena’s character, Terrance, is the Deputy General Manager of the hotel. A bit of bully, he hires Kayla as a temporary hire only to end up pitted against her and Tom/ Jerry once she starts impressing upper management.

The slapstick cat-and-mouse antics of “Tom & Jerry” have been around since 1940 when they were introduced by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Between 1940 and 1958, the original “Tom & Jerry” series yielded 114 shorts and won seven Oscars in the animated short category.

Television franchises, more shorts and a 1992 feature film, “Tom & Jerry: The Movie” would follow over the decades.

“Tom & Jerry” will hit theatres on April 16, 2021.

