Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Set For A Destination Wedding This December?

Last year has really been a memorable one for all Bollywood followers with celebrities like Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas and Anand Ahuja – Sonam Kapoor, tying the knot. Now, looks like one of the most discussed Bollywood couples, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, are all set to continue the legacy with a plan of taking their relationship to the next level.

When asked about the wedding plan on several occasions, Varun chose to remain tight-lipped. But as of now the report in Pinkvilla states that the actor to finally to marry girlfriend Natasha Dalal, towards the year-end and it is supposed to be a destination wedding.

The source close to the actor quoted, “The Dhawans are planning a big wedding towards the year-end. Varun and Natasha and the families have decided on a December date for the big day. In all probabilities, it will be a destination marriage. As of now, they are looking at getting the entire contingent to Goa for a beach wedding”, reports Pinkvilla.

“Only their closest buddies from the film fraternity will be invited for the Goan shaadi and the lovebirds plan to throw a lavish reception party back in Mumbai for everyone”, the source adds.

Now it’s really a big and joyful news for all the fans of Varun and Natasha with the anticipation for any official announcement from their side.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!