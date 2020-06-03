Angelina Jolie’s SHOCKING Statement! Blames Jennifer Aniston & Ellen DeGeneres For Bad-Mouthing Her In Hollywood & Calling Her A Home-Wrecker

Angelina Jolie is one of the most popular and successful actresses all around the world. The Maleficent actress isn’t just talented but also one of the most beautiful women in the world. Ever since she started dating Brad Pitt there has been a fuss in the industry calling her a homewrecker.

It all started when Brad Pitt was already married to Friends actress Jennifer Aniston and the Fight Club actor secretly started dating Angelina Jolie. While the Fury actor is already known for having multiple affairs in the industry so this was bound to happen, isn’t it?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt married in 2000 and while shooting for Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, he had fallen in love with international beauty, Angelina Jolie. In 2005, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor divorced Friends actress and started living with Jolie.

They dated for several years and finally got married in 2014 and have six kids together. Although, Brangelina’s wedding fallout soon and they divorced in 2016 and Angelina has always been making headlines regarding the same.

Meanwhile, a report in Micky revealed that the Maleficent actress blames Jennifer Aniston and Hollywood’s most celebrated host, Ellen Degeneres for bad-mouthing her in the industry. “Angie feels she got a bad rap as the homewrecker, and she heard from friends in the industry that Ellen actually helped to spread that label around and even had fun bad-mouthing Angie at Hollywood parties,” the source said.

Although Angelina has always idolised Ellen but since she’s good friends with Aniston and thinks that Jolie is one of the reasons why Brad and the Friends actress called it quits; she kind of dislikes her and have been bad-mouthing her along with Jen in the industry.

“Angie saw her as an LGBT icon and respected her for the way she came out of the close. She appeared on her show twice in Ellen’s first year. [Jolie] feels slightly vindicated because she knew all along that Ellen was a fake and a phony and doesn’t give a hoot about the common people. But Angie would never go on her show. She’s letting people know that they need to watch their backs around Ellen,” the source said.

And lately, there has been this huge criticism around Ellen for having 60 per cent pay cut in the salaries of her employees. The source further added, “All the grief that’s come Ellen’s way is karma as far as Angie’s concerned. Angie will never forget how Ellen was so Team Jen at the height of her new romance with Brad. It hasn’t gone unnoticed that every time Ellen had Jen on her show, she always had to bring up Brad and Angie to stir the pot,” the source said.

That’s some harsh words coming in for Ellen!

