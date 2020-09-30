Angelina Jolie Never Thanked Winona Ryder For Bagging Girl Interrupted, Reveals The Latter

Angelina Jolie is known for two things. Her beauty and her acting. The actress has been a part of many critically acclaimed movies like Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Changeling, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Salt and more. But it was Girl Interrupted that made the actress a big name in Hollywood.

Who doesn’t remember Angelina Jolie’s Oscar-winning performance in Girl Interrupted? It’s one of the finest performances till the date. But did you know that it was actually Winona Ryder who wanted Angelina to be a part of the film? But as per the reports, Angelina never thanked Winona for making her a big star. Read the article to know more.

As per the report published in Showbiz Cheatsheet, Angelina Jolie got cast on Girl Interrupted because of Winona Ryder. The latter was both, a part of the cast and the executive producer of the motion picture. It was only her who insisted that Angelina Jolie should be cast for the part of Lisa. However, it was only Winona who was first asked to play the character but she went on to play Sussana in the movie as she could relate more with that character.

Winona Ryder confessed that she had thought that she would become “great friends” with Angelina Jolie during the shoot of the film but it never happened as Angelina maintained her distance and Winona surmised she needed to interact with her only as Susanna. Not just that, Angelina never even thanked Winona for the part that actually helped her become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

As per the report, Winona Ryder said, “it wasn’t [Jolie’s] style” to express gratitude. After the film got released, Angelina Jolie’s performance was widely appreciated. Winona Ryder said that she was already aware that this would happen and was alright with it despite many feeling bad for her. Not just that, Angelina also won Oscar for Best-Supporting Actress.

