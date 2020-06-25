Andrew Rannels On Doing S*x Scenes With Partner On Black Monday: "It's A New Kind Of Anxiety"





Andrew Rannels whom many recognize from the Broadway in The Book Of Mormon also garnered applause for his show Black Monday.

He is seen with his boyfriend Tuc Watkins on the show, and both have shared some steamy s*x scenes.

Were those scenes fake or real? Andrew Rannels in his latest interview opens about the same and explains why doing s*x scenes with a real-life partner brings in anxiety.

Andrew Rannels recently had a chat with Seth Meyers and opened up about the same. He said, “Having done [s*x scenes with costars, and with a real-life boyfriend], I can say that the anxiety is a new kind of anxiety,” Rannells said. “On Girls, I had to do a handful of s*x scenes, a few with Corey Stoll who’s fantastic, but we didn’t really know each other, so that was awkward.”

Andrew Rannels also opened up about doing the s*x scenes in front of the whole crew including his friends, he added, “With Tuc, it was very easy to block it and get into it but then when it came time to actually filming it all of a sudden I had this realization that I was surrounded by the crew who have now become friends of mine. I thought I wonder if they’re thinking, ‘So that’s what it looks like, that’s what they do at home, that’s how they touch each other!’ So then I got weirdly self-conscious in a different way. But all that said, it was much easier to do it with somebody [you’re intimate with].”

