Justice League actor Ben Affleck and actress Ana De Armas have been making headlines from the past couple of days following the pictures of the duo taking a walk with their dogs amid lockdown. This morning however Ana De Armas had a special surprise in store for her fans on Instagram.

Ana De Armas who celebrated her 32nd birthday yesterday took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures from the celebration. The actress had a series of the picture in a treat for her fans, but that one picture that had many eyeballs glued to it was where Ana De Armas being cuddled by Ben Affleck in a selfie. The duo can be seen standing atop of a rock at a desert with clear blue skies in the backdrop.

The pictures of Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck have been showered with all sweet and adorable messages from fans.

Along with the pictures, Ana De Armas also made sure to thank her fans and well-wishers for their lovely birthday messages and wishes.

Ana De Armas’s caption read, ” Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and love! Cheers to another great year. 🎉🌈💕🙏🏻🌸🌹✨🎈

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas are currently following the practice of quarantine at former’s home amid global pandemic.

On the work front, the duo will be seen in filmmaker Adrian Lyne’s psychological thriller Deep Water. Ben and Ana in the film will be seen as a married couple.

The shoot of the film has been wrapped and the post productional works are currently on. Deep Water is slated to release on 13th November in the US.

