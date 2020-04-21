Amid Tensions Between Brad Pitt & Allegedly ‘Depressed’ Angelina Jolie, Son Maddox To Return To South Korea?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son, Maddox is a student of Biochemistry at South Korea’s Yonsei University. He came to Los Angeles just before the pandemic was announced. Several reports stated that he had come to rescue his depressed mother and is taking care of his siblings as well. Angelina is going through a hard time, ever since she has filed for a divorce with Brad Pitt.

According to the new reports, Maddox might have to leave in May as there are chances that the university might open soon. A source close to Pinkvilla has revealed the date and other details of him leaving Los Angeles.

“Right now there’s a date for 5/12”, the source revealed. “It was announced on the official page, group chats, etc. in late March and then updated in April,” the grapevine revealed. “Just like the other organisations and country rules, we were told to stay home and avoid social meetings. Also entering the dorms is postponed till April,” the source further added.

While as of now, the date of reopening is said to be 12th May, which all eventually boils down to the situation of the country. Earlier, the actress confirmed that her son will return whenever the situation in Seoul gets normal.

“I could not be happier about Mad‘s choice of university. It is of course closed at the moment because of the pandemic. But he’s not transferring school. He’ll be going back as soon as things settle,” she said. The Eternals star also confirmed that Maddox is using his quarantine time to focus on his studies. “He’s using the time to focus on his Korean and Russian studies,” Jolie added.

