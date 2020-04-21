Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner Madhubala & Our Jaws Are Hitting The Floor Already!

There is hardly a soul alive who has not drooled over the legendary beauty of the late veteran actress Madhubala and looks like Sonam Kapoor is no exception! The Kapoor kid who is known to carry any look with unbeatable sass and suave, took to her official Instagram handle to share a throwback photo of herself dressed as Madhubala from the cult film Mughal-e-Azam.

With her uncanny resemblance to the legendary Madhubala, Sonam Kapoor has floored us all! The Neerja actress is seen in the iconic Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya pose in this post and has even captioned the post with the name of the evergreen love song. Take a look at Sonam’s post here:

Well, interestingly this isn’t the first time Sonam has dolled up like Madhubala. Last year during Halloween too Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja were seen in the outfits of Anarkali and Salim.

For those of you who are clearly living under the rock, featuring the living legend Dilip Kumar and the veteran late beauty Madhubala in the iconic love story of the Moghul prince Salim and a courtesan Anarkali who was eventually buried alive behind a wall, Mughal-e-Azam is a considered to be one of the most intense love stories of B-Town so far!

While we are still picking our jaws from the floor with this elegant picture of Sonam Kapoor that reflects her as a copy of Badhubala, do share your thoughts about her post in our comments section below.

