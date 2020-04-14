Sonam Kapoor Reveals She’ll Enjoy Pani Puri Once Lockdown Is Over & That’s Exactly Our Plan Too!

Sonam Kapoor is having the cravings of panipuri and chaat amid lockdown. The actress who is under home quarantine in Delhi recently took to the Instagram story and posted how she is ready to spend all her money on chaat after lockdown ends.

Sonam shared a meme related to her film Aisha in which her character is seen paying the bill of all the shopping she has done. The meme says, “Me: Spending all my money on chaat after lockdown”. The actress captioned the meme, “Pani puri, I am coming for you!”

Have a look:

Well, we can totally relate to Sonam’s feelings. It’s been really tough staying in quarantine for almost past one month. But, it’s all for our good.

In fact, PM Narendra Modi today announced that the lockdown will be extended till May 3 now and we as a nation will have to give our best in flattening the curve of Coronavirus positive cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi 6 song Masakali featuring Sonam Kapoor was remixed by Tanishk Bagchi and got badly criticised from the audience. Even the original composer, lyricist and singer of Masakali i.e. AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi and Mohit Chauhan respectively showed their displeasure over Masakali 2.0.

Without mentioning the name of Masakali 2.0, Rahman tweeted: “No short cuts, properly commissioned, sleepless nights, writes and re-writes. Over 200 musicians, 365 days of creative brainstorming with the main aim to produce music that can last generations. A team of a Director, a Composer, and a Lyric supported by actors, dance directors and a relentless film crew.”

Along with it, Rahman shared a link of the original song, which makes it obvious what he is referring to.

Sonam Kapoor also retweeted Rahman’s tweet.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!