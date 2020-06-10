Amid #BlackLivesMatter, MTV Ends Association With Taylor Selfridge Over History Of Racially Insensitive Posts

Teen Mom OG’ star Taylor Selfridge has landed in trouble owing to her past mistakes. MTV has announced that it has ended its working relationship with the actress following the backlash over her history of racially insensitive messages.

MTV has confirmed that they are canceling a special from air featuring Taylor Titled ‘Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special. It was supposed to premiere on June 9 but MTV replaced it with an episode of ‘Catfish’.

Back in 2012, Taylor has tweeted: “We have to greet everyone at work but sometimes I won’t greet the Black people because they scare me”. Her another Tweet read: ”My uncle is dating an Asian. Aunt Ping please make me sushi.”

MTV issued a statement, which read: ”MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media. MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice.”

Taylor had apologized for the comments she made in the past during her conversation with Wharton’s ex, Cheyenne Floyd. She said: “At the time, because I was younger, I wasn’t thinking it was anything negative. I thought ‘Oh, this is funny’ or something like that, but it’s not.”

The backlash over these old tweets from Taylor Selfridge is expected to add fuel to fire in the ongoing protests against the recent killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minnesota.

