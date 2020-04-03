Amber Heard Is Busy Cooking Stuff Up Amid Johnny Depp-Elon Musk Controversy!

Amber Heard had a lot to look forward too as the DC extended universe was looking forward to the sequel of the successful Aquaman, led by Jason Momoa. Fans loved the duo’s chemistry, but recent reports suggest that it may not continue as the makers want to keep their franchise away from any sort of controversies. Courtesy, Johnny Depp and the entire allegation row, including the cheating scandal with Elon Musk.

However, amidst it all, Heard has been clearly taking things really calmly and has been quite active on social media. From her throwback posts to her quarantine posts, the actress has been giving a sneak peak to her joyous daily life. Now, adding to the happiness, is her recent post that witnesses her trying her hands at cooking.

The beauty in the video can be seen giving touch-ups to her bacon dish. It looks tempting as hell, and we wish we could get our hands on such delicious food amid lockdown too!

“Can’t stop, won’t stop. Kitchen skills on point..domesticated as hell,” reads her caption.

Check out her post below:

Well, clearly, Amber Heard is cooking things up, but it’s of course not what you thought it was. Take a chill pill, you guys!

Meanwhile, there have been reports doing the rounds that the actress may not be seen in prominence in the upcoming instalment of Aquaman, and it’s all due to her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

A report by We Got This Covered revealed the same as, “Aquaman 2 isn’t expected to start shooting until next year, so the studio still has plenty of time to make a decision, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us both National Treasure 3 and Aladdin 2 were in development long before they were confirmed – that Warner Bros. are exploring all of their options regarding Heard, and that includes both firing her from the film or significantly reducing her screen time.”

