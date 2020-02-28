Amanda Bynes' BIG Revelation About Paparazzi: "I Know That My Photos Are Being Photoshopped..."

Former child star Amanda Bynes says seeing the paparazzi photographs of herself is a “terrifying experience”.

Bynes has accused paparazzi of intentionally editing the photos they take of her to appear unflattering, reports eonline.com.

Bynes said she wants to discuss “self-worth” in a video posted to her Instagram, explaining: “Whenever I see a paparazzi photo, the majority of the time I look nothing like myself. I’m talking 16 chins, the face looks completely different and it’s an all-around terrifying experience to look myself up online, quite honestly. Like, I’m about to cry just thinking about it.”

The 33-year-old and fiance Paul Michael was recently photographed kissing while running errands here. In the images, Bynes is seen smoking a cigarette and drinking a can of Pepsi as Michael wraps his arm around her.

She continued in the video: “But, I wanted to post this video so people know that I’m just like you, I want to look my best. Of course, I can take an unflattering shot, but the amount of unflattering shots that I see online, I know that my photos are being photoshopped. I don’t look like that in the photos that I take or when I look at myself in the mirror.”

Just two weeks ago, she had announced her engagement. A source had told eonline.com that she and Michael met while in rehab.

“Amanda’s parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship,” the source said, referencing the legal agreement in place between Bynes and her family since 2014.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!