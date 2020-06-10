Aladdin Actress Naomi Scott Opens Up About The Time When She Was Mistaken To Be THIS Bollywood Beauty

Actress Naomi Scott, who was praised for her performance as Princess Jasmine in the live-action Aladdin film, recently revealed that a crew member once mistook her for Deepika Padukone. Naomi said that she actually liked it and didn’t even correct the person who thought she was Deepika.

This hilarious incident was recalled by Naomi Scott when she was promoting the 2019 Disney’s Aladdin. She revealed that she was mistaken for Deepika Padukone by a crew member, while she was watching Deepika’s song Nagada Sang Dhol on set. The song was from Deepika’s 2013 movie Ram-Leela alongside Ranveer Singh.

In an interview with BBC, when the interviewer asked her if Princess Jasmine was inspired by Deepika Padukone, Naomi Scott said, “I have to tell you this funny story. Do you know Nagada Sang Dhol? I was playing it on set — and I had an American cast and crew so I’m playing it because I love that song so much, and literally someone was like, ‘Oh it’s so beautiful, Nay, is that you?’ and I was just like, ‘Yeah, it is, it is.”

Naomi Scott added, “I thought to myself, ‘you could be compared to worse people than Deepika, so I’ll take that because she’s pretty beautiful’.”

Aladdin was directed by Guy Ritchie, the film went on to be a huge success. Not many know that Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria was also being considered for the role of Princess Jasmine.

