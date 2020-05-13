After Avengers: Endgame, Mark Ruffalo AKA Hulk's Journey Is Over In Marvel Cinematic Universe?
From the day Mark Ruffalo joined Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2012 as Hulk, fans have been waiting for solo Hulk movie. In Avengers: Endgame, we a very different avatar of our angry green giant man – Smart Hulk. But what’s next for the superhero post this 2019 film? Read on.

After the humongous success of Avengers: Endgame, MCU announced its Phase 4 projects. This line-up consists of movies Black Widow, Thor: Love and Thunder, The Eternals, Black Panther 2 and others. But there was no mention of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk in any movie or even the Disney+ series.

In several interviews, Mark Ruffalo shared the numerous ideas he pitched to Marvel about solo Hulk film. Recently, he said they can make a film on how Hulk became the Smart Hulk we saw in Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, it looks like Ruffalo’s character has nothing left to do in MCU. The right of this superhero stays with Universal, so a solo film is not going to happen for sure.

As reported by Screenrant, after wielding the infinity gauntlet to bring back the lost heroes in Avengers: Endgame, it seems like Hulk’s story is finished in MCU. Mark Ruffalo’s character has evolved a lot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe till Endgame and there’s hardly anything left to tell.

There are also reports that Ruffalo’s Hulk will appear in Marvel and Disney+ series, She-Hulk. But there is no confirmation on the same. The report mentioned that Marvel might replace Ruffalo’s Hulk with She-Hulk in their future projects.

In MCU’s timeline, Mark’s green Avenger has appeared in several films like The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. So is it really the end of MCU journey for Hulk? Only Marvel can confirm the same.

