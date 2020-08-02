Adele Is Twinning With Beyoncé & Continues To Stun Fans With Her Weight Loss

There is no doubt that singer Adele is amazing. The Skyfall singer is, without a doubt, a huge Beyoncé fan, and her latest Instagram post proved it. This post also showed us her incredible weight loss, and we are stunned!

On Friday, Beyoncé released the visual companion piece to The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, Black is King. This song explores the beauty of blackness while retelling young Simba’s quest through self-identity.

Late Saturday night, Adele took to her official Instagram account and share a photo of herself enjoying Beyoncé’s new album Black is King. In the picture, the Hello singer looks incredible sporting a makeup-free look, showing off her natural blonde curly hair. She also was twinning with the Single Ladies singer by wearing the same bodysuit as her in the album.

In the pic, Adele is seen kneeling down in front of her TV that is playing scenes from one of the album’s music videos. Adele sported a massive grin as she held up one hand to the TV to draw attention to Beyonce. She captioned the image: “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art.”

While there is no doubt her pic showed that she is a proud member of the Beyhive, what caught our attention is drastic transformation. Adele’s weight loss journey began following her split with ex-husband, Simon Konecki, last year. The ex-couple share a son together, Angelo.

Adele has not revealed how much weight she has lost, but it’s rumoured to be around seven stone. It’s said that the singer followed the Sirtfood diet.

