Actor Russell Crowe says he feels guilty for not spending more time with his children when they were growing up.

While speaking on “The Kyle and Jackie O Show”, the 56-year-old actor shared that the Covid-19 pandemic has given him a new “perspective” on his relationship with his kids, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Russell Crowe has sons Charles, 16, and Tennyson, 14 with former wife Danielle Spencer.

“I look back, and I think I should have given more time (to my children). It’s tricky. I have this big job, and my entire work life takes place overseas. It worries me greatly that I didn’t spend enough time with them,” Russell Crowe said.

“If you’re on a big movie like ‘Robin Hood’ and you’re physically getting the crap beaten out of you every week, you come to the weekend, and all they (his sons) see of you is this lump on the couch. I know a lot of people have had hard times during this period, and I feel deeply for them, but my perspective, simply being able to stay at home, is such a privilege,” he added.

The actor has vowed to do better in the future.

Russell Crowe said: “I can’t cover the holes I made then, but I can certainly work on having less distance in the future. They’re in a good place now, but going forward, I really feel like I’ve got to start working in Australia.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!