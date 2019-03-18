A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Is Equally Proud As Us Of Superwoman’s Huge Achievement!

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau congratulated Canadian-born Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name ‘Superwoman’, on bagging a late night show of a major TV network and said the YouTube sensation is making Canada proud.

Trudeau tweeted on Sunday evening: “Congratulations Superwoman! You’re making Canada proud – and making us laugh along the way.”

To which, Singh replied: “Thank you Prime Minister! Please find a way to send me ice caps and Timbits while shooting.”

Check out the tweets here:

Congratulations @IISuperwomanII! You’re making Canada proud – and making us laugh along the way. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/XrCtmhpn7U — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 17, 2019

Thank you Prime Minister! Please find a way to send me ice caps and Timbits while shooting 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/MDKkVQnXOc — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) March 17, 2019

Singh has landed a rare chance to host a late night talk show on a major broadcast network, a feat for a woman of colour.

She will replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC’s late night talk show. The show will be re-titled “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” and will launch in September, making her the only woman to currently host a late night talk show on one of the big networks, reported variety.com.

“A Little Late” will feature Singh, who first became famous as a YouTube star, conducting in-studio interviews, as well as feature pre-taped comedy sketches and other “signature elements”.

