Do you and your BFF share a bond which is not understandable by others? Every friendship is unique and what makes it even more unique are the little things we do, like a secret dance or a handshake when you meet your BFF which remains exclusive for them. The cute, cuddly, yellow, well-dressed Spongebob SquarePants and his special friendship with his happy-go-lucky BFF Patrick is an epic and quirky duo. They are inseparable together and gives us some major friendship goals.

Is your friendship with your BFF as strong as theirs? Here are 5 quotes by SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick which will make you want to hug your best friend right away

1.Spongebob: “What do you usually do when I’m gone?”

Patrick: “Waiting for you again.”

2. “Knowledge cannot replace friendship. I (Patrick) would rather be an idiot than lose you (Spongebob)” Patrick Star

3. “If you tell a secret to your best friend, that’s not a secret anymore.” Spongebob Squarepants

4. “A friend is power.” Patrick Star

5. “If I should die now because of a mistake of a friend, I’ll be sincere.” Spongebob Squarepants

