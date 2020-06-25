Suicide Squad was a topic of discussion back during its release days and even now, it’s breaking the headlines. Although the film received mostly negative reviews, it was a big commercial success. Nowadays, the film is making noise for much-talked-about Ayer Cut and the deleted scenes of Joker played by Jared Leto.

Amidst all the discussions on Justice League’s Snyder Cut, the speculations regarding deleted footage of Jared Leto are storming the internet. On Twitter, the fans are demanding to release the special version of Suicide Squad. #ReleaseTheAyerCut is grabbing all the eyeballs on Twitter. On all such titbits, director David Ayer has finally something to say.

Recently, a Twitter user posted that originally Jared Leto has 39 minutes of additional footage in Suicide Squad. A user wrote, “I’ve heard through the grapevine joker has 39 additional minutes in #DavidAyersSuicideSquad…I’ll take any sign as a confirmation @DavidAyerMovies.” Without dodging the tweet, Ayer replied, “Grapevine wrong.”

Now, that’s really sad news for Jared Leto fans but on the positive side, there are strong reports claiming that Warner Bros might release the film with the additional footage. Yes, you read that right! There are high chances of Ayer Cut getting released featuring Joker’s deleted scenes. The only difference is that the deleted scenes span for around 10 minutes and not 39 minutes.

It is being said that WarnerMedia is considering the release of Ayer Cut on HBO Max, only after seeing the reactions to Snyder Cut.

