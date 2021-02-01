Matt LeBlanc as Joey has to be one of the most lovable and adorable characters, FRIENDS has given us. Over the 10 season run of the American sitcom, the character has given us unlimited memories to cherish.

It is for the same reason that even after 17 years of the show coming to an end, the popularity is increasing. Ever since the NBC show has started streaming on popular OTT platforms like Netflix, it has reached a new generation. And since the comedy and humour is still relevant, it still makes us laugh.

Not just Joey, even the rest of the FRIENDS characters like Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe are still as fresh as they were years back. While watching the show at this time, you can’t even believe that these characters don’t look this anymore.

Matt LeBlanc once narrated a similar incident when a 13-14-year-old boy thought he was Joey’s dad. While speaking at Live With Kelly & Ryan, the actor was talking about how Netflix has helped the show reach the young audience and that’s when he shared, “I was walking down the street one day, this was a few years ago, this kid, he must have been 13, 14, he’s like, ‘Oh my God, you’re Joey’s dad!’

Isn’t that hilarious? Well, we can’t stop laughing after knowing about this incident!

Talking about his reaction to the situation, Matt said, “And, my response was, ‘Scram!’ Like an old guy would say,” Watch the video below:

Apart from Matt LeBlanc, FRIENDS also stars David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Courteney Cox (Monica), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) & Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) in lead. The show came to an end in 2004 but continues to stream on OTT platforms like Netflix & HBO Max.

