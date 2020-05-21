FRIENDS Trivia #29: THIS Avengers: Endgame Actor Was First Offered Matthew Perry’s Chandler!

Well, today’s FRIENDS Trivia #29 is quite different. We have previously learned about the first choices for the roles of Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel, but we bet you wouldn’t know this. One of the Avengers: Endgame actors had auditioned for this comedy sitcom. In fact, he was even offered the role of Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing but he turned it down.

Now, guessing would be a little difficult, given the massive cast that Avengers: Endgame has. To make it easier, it isn’t Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth or in fact, any of the leading superheroes. The concerned person has played a supporting character. Another hint is the fact that he has appeared in as many as 6 Marvel films.

Okay, we’re talking about Jon Favreau. Yes, the actor, director, or producer of many MCU films. To make it simple, the Iron Man & the Iron Man 2 director auditioned for Chandler Bing way before 1994. Favreau was offered the FRIENDS character, but he turned it down due to other projects.

But Jon Favreau was still a part of the Jennifer Aniston show. He played the role of Monica Geller’s (Courteney Cox) rich-husband Pete Becker. He was a part of 6-episode stint and fans loved his portrayal.

For the unversed, Jon Favreau played the role of Happy Hogan in Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Did you want to witness Jon Favreau as Chandler Bing in FRIENDS? Honestly, we can’t imagine anyone apart from Matthew Perry. Well, it’s the memories fit in our hearts and we wouldn’t want to change a single part of it!

Meanwhile, what we’re more excited about now is the reunion episode. That will witness the entire FRIENDS cast including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow reunite.

While that may take some time owing to the pandemic COVID-19, stay tuned to Koimoi to revisit all memories with our trivia!

