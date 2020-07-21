Tom Hopper aka Luther Hargreeves from The Umbrella Academy, is a die-hard fan of FRIENDS just like many of us. He has expressed his love for the show, and we can’t help but agree with each and every word he says about it.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 will air on Netflix from 31st July. It’s been three years since season 1 released. Fans have been waiting for the sequel for a long time now, and they’re just a few days away from killing the wait.

Tom Hopper in a conversation with Guardian, was asked which was the show that he liked the most when he was 10. He said, “I was 10 or 11 years old when Friends started. It was something that my brother, my mum and I would watch. Over the years, we watched all ten seasons as a family, and I ended up becoming a huge fan. So I pretty much grew up with Friends, and I now know everything about it.”

Tom also said, “It was hugely influential for me in deciding to become an actor, too. I really enjoy doing comedy, and a lot of my influences come from Friends; certain choices that I make in my characters, I think: that’s like when Ross did that or Joey did this. I always relate back to Friends.”

On being asked about the show that Tom wished should never have been cancelled. He said, “It wasn’t cancelled, but I could have watched another ten seasons of Friends.”

Well, isn’t this super-interesting? Us relating to the thoughts of The Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper. Meanwhile, for those who are waiting for the FRIENDS reunion, David Schwimmer recently spoke about the same. He also opened up about the much-talked-about FRIENDS’ debate of were David Schwimmer’s Ross and Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel were on a break?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!