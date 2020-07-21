Singer Katy Perry doesn’t shy away from showing off her growing baby bump and wearing a crop top.

“Never too pregnant for a crop (top) and never too good for a mask,” Katy Perry captioned a series of her photos on Instagram, reports people.com.

In the first shot, Katy Perry is seen in a white crop top with “Smile” colourfully written on the front and paired with yellow, white and red striped short shorts. In the next photo, she is seen wearing a black “Smile” cap, and a red “Smile” mask in the last.

During a radio show on Sunday, the pop singer talked about various topics relating to her pregnancy and how she is doing — all while wearing the same crop top Katty Perry wore in her latest Instagram post.

“I was like, I wanted to wear this piece of merch that I had made for my record, but I was like, ‘It’s a crop top … Can I wear that? I’m gonna be a mom,’ I was like, ‘F— it! I can still be young and fun and wear a crop top!’ ” Katy Perry told the host.

Katy Perry is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom.

