Globally popular sitcom FRIENDS also enjoys a massive fan base in India and there’s absolutely no doubt about it. The 10 season sitcom ran on the American small screens from 1994 to 2004 but became popular later in India due to the growth in the digital medium. The characters of the show Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe & Joey are a part of many discussions now and that’s quite an achievement for the show.

Recently, we came across a Twitter handle named FRIENDS x Bollywood. Now it would be an understatement but we were bowled away with the way, its manager has created memes by amalgamating characters of the American sitcom and Bollywood. You must have seen hundreds or thousands of FRIENDS memes so far but these are the best because they give Bollywood Tadka to the show.

Look at the one in which Ross has gotten into Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) & Chandler has taken over Tahir (Shah Rukh Khan). To imagine, Ross asking about “Ek tarfa mohabbat” to Chandler. That’s so damn hilarious. Isn’t it?

Then this is a terrific one.

An exact representation of Ross showing his fossil collection slides to his date. pic.twitter.com/EDa1UB8IFP — FRIENDS x Bollywood (@Bollyfriends) May 15, 2020

We bet, this one will crack you up in a moment.

*The episode where Monica says that she has met someone who's the funniest guy ever.* Chandler says anything.

Joey: pic.twitter.com/lGsJaERyx4 — FRIENDS x Bollywood (@Bollyfriends) May 11, 2020

Have a look at some more:

Phoebe going for a morning walk be like: pic.twitter.com/CI7E1qSZYk — FRIENDS x Bollywood (@Bollyfriends) May 11, 2020

Ross to Rachel in the soccer/rugby game: pic.twitter.com/Owg0iDx7DU — FRIENDS x Bollywood (@Bollyfriends) May 8, 2020

Pic 1. Ross entering into the Rugby Match with Emily's friends as Red Ross.

Pic 2. After seeing the physiques of his opponents pic.twitter.com/tFZYv0A8KX — FRIENDS x Bollywood (@Bollyfriends) May 8, 2020

Neighbour starts singing, "Morning's here."

Rachel pic.twitter.com/zJ2Sj5LsF9 — FRIENDS x Bollywood (@Bollyfriends) May 5, 2020

"The girl with the egg smiles at Ross*

Joey and Chandler: pic.twitter.com/mDAVUo52sZ — FRIENDS x Bollywood (@Bollyfriends) May 5, 2020

Friends: How did you pay for your stuffs.

Rachel: My dad's credit card.

Friends: pic.twitter.com/98yCLCC48Y — FRIENDS x Bollywood (@Bollyfriends) May 5, 2020

FRIENDS: But Chandler, Aurora already has a husband, a boyfriend and another friend. Chandler pic.twitter.com/GxXrrKtPC8 — FRIENDS x Bollywood (@Bollyfriends) May 5, 2020

Now we all have discussed the uncanny similarities between FRIENDS’ Joey & Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’s Sameer’s hairstyle. So this one comes as quite relatable.

Which one is Mary Angela? pic.twitter.com/DwQkLSpKpY — FRIENDS x Bollywood (@Bollyfriends) May 7, 2020

Aren’t all these FRIENDS meets Bollywood memes super funny? Well, kudos to the guy who made them. What say?

