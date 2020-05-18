FRIENDS Meets Bollywood In These Hilarious Memes & You Cannot Afford To Miss Them
FRIENDS Meets Bollywood In These Hilarious Memes & You Cannot Afford To Miss Them

Globally popular sitcom FRIENDS also enjoys a massive fan base in India and there’s absolutely no doubt about it. The 10 season sitcom ran on the American small screens from 1994 to 2004 but became popular later in India due to the growth in the digital medium. The characters of the show Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe & Joey are a part of many discussions now and that’s quite an achievement for the show.

Recently, we came across a Twitter handle named FRIENDS x Bollywood. Now it would be an understatement but we were bowled away with the way, its manager has created memes by amalgamating characters of the American sitcom and Bollywood. You must have seen hundreds or thousands of FRIENDS memes so far but these are the best because they give Bollywood Tadka to the show.

Look at the one in which Ross has gotten into Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) & Chandler has taken over Tahir (Shah Rukh Khan). To imagine, Ross asking about “Ek tarfa mohabbat” to Chandler. That’s so damn hilarious. Isn’t it?

Then this is a terrific one.

We bet, this one will crack you up in a moment.

Have a look at some more:

Now we all have discussed the uncanny similarities between FRIENDS’ Joey & Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’s Sameer’s hairstyle. So this one comes as quite relatable.

Aren’t all these FRIENDS meets Bollywood memes super funny? Well, kudos to the guy who made them. What say?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out