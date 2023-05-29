Cara Delevingne is that one model who can instantly turn heads, grab attention and raise brows as soon as she enters the room. The actress has an impeccable fashion sense, and whether she dons risque revealing outfits or sharp suits, she knows how to carry herself pretty well. Also, the permanent slay look on her face makes her look even more dangerous and hot. However, there are times when the lady takes a different route, and today, we are particularly keen on that.

In 2017, Cara wore a dazzling mini-dress that made her look delicate and put her feminine side forward. Keeping her patent s*xy side forward, she made sure the outfit was almost sheer and not for the faint-hearted. Scroll on to learn more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the premiere of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets, Cara Delevingne wore a stunning Atelier Versace Fall 2017 strapless dress that was truly ahead of its time. It has a nude-hued base, and the exterior is made of several glass beads attached together with metallic strips. It has a geometric 3D pattern at the waist that accentuated Cara’s curves.

Take A Look:

There was an extra layer on the top, just around the neckline, to give the outfit some more volume. Cara Delevingne flaunted her pixie cut that had bubblegum pink highlights. She went for her signature makeup look that was a base in a matte finish, sharp highlighters, good soft blush and classic bold eyeliners. To match the hair colour, she wore pretty pink lipstick that looked fab on her.

The Suicide Squad actress completed the look with a pair of Versace strappy heels that was embedded with crystals all over. She painted her nails dark maroon, which looked almost black. She ditched all accessories barring a few rings, and looked absolutely phenomenal while flaunting her tattoos.

This has to be Cara Delevingne’s one of the best looks ever!

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Is Summer Ready With Stringy Bikini Bottoms & White Wet Top, Raises Hotness Amid The Scorching Heat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News